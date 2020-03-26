As of now, former "Bachelorette" couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are still planning to marry this summer, but they're not opposed to moving their wedding to next year if the coronavirus outbreak changes their plans. And all signs point to that happening.

While speaking with Lauren Zima and Chris Harrison this week, JoJo said she and Jordan have spoken about potentially postponing their nuptials.

"Today our wedding planner actually called me and was like, 'Hey, where's your head at with everything?' And I was like, 'Well, we're good. Like, we're just going to wait until the last minute to see if we need to reschedule.' And she said to us, 'Totally hear you, but the problem with that is that your venue now is starting to book up through up until 2021,'" JoJo, who starred on the 12th season of "The Bachelorette," said.

JoJo and Jordan, a college football analyst for ESPN, got engaged in 2016 on the reality TV show's finale and have been in no rush to get hitched, and the current pandemic won't change that. Plus, they want to ensure the safety of their wedding guests.

"If it can't happen the way we want it to happen, we'll do it when we can," JoJo said. "And I know like, with Jordan, we can't push it to fall. So, that's the struggle."

Jordan's response: "it's been four years, so what's another year."

"We don't want people to be worried about traveling around it," he added, "so if there is that, then we'll look at possibly rescheduling to next year even though that's not what we want to do."