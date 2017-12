MTV's "Viva La Bam" star Bam Margera and his wife Nicole took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the birth of their son Phoenix Wolf.

Invision/AP

The "Jackass" prankster posted a photo of the new mommy and baby bundled up together in the hospital.

Bam posted another photo with his large tatood and ring-fingered hand over the small little guy and captioned: "6lbs 2.1 oz!"

In one shot, the 38-year-old reality wild man's dad (and now Grandpa), Phil Margera, who is well known as being a good sport to his son's constant pranks on the MTV show between 2002-2005, can be seen lounging in the background of the hospital room, where Bam just writes "Phil."

The baby is a welcome addition in the former professional skateboarder's life, as he recently revealed that he battled bulimia during the filming of the show, as well as struggled with substance abuse during the "Jackass" days - he is now sober.