Bam Margera was arrested early Wednesday morning in the lobby of a Los Angeles hotel for trespassing — the arrest comes just a few days after the former "Jackass" star left rehab.

Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, police were called to the Luxe Hotel after Bam allegedly harassed hotel patrons and refused to leave. TMZ obtained video of the bizarre incident, which shows the one-time reality TV star sitting on the ground of the hotel while a police officer pleads with him to get up.

"I know you want to beat me up so bad," he says, presumably to the officer, during a video of the incident, which was obtained by TMZ.

The details surrounding the arrest are bizarre, as Bam claimed a woman paid him $100,000 to catch her husband cheating. He stuck to that story as the officer told him she had more officers en route to diffuse the scene.

"You're a grown adult at this point. It's time to start acting like one," the officer can be heard telling Bam, adding that she knows who he is and knows he's fresh out of rehab. "This is embarrassing, not for me, for you."

Bam was eventually arrested for trespassing and is reportedly being held on $1,000 bail.

Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock

Just last week, it was thought that Bam was headed to rehab after pleading with Dr. Phil for help, saying his family was in shambles.

Phil agreed to meet with him. The meeting, TMZ said, also included Bam's wife, Nikki, and his mom, April. Eventually, the former MTV star agreed to admit himself into a live-in rehab facility for a program requiring an extended stay that could last between 60 and 90 days.

The meeting with Dr. Phil came after Bam was kicked off an airplane for allegedly drinking.

While he obviously didn't stay in rehab, Bam still holds a soft spot for Dr. Phil, even getting his name tattooed on his neck.