Bam Margera was taken off an airplane in Atlanta on Saturday morning, and he berated an airline employee in the process.

Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

According to social media videos posted by the former "Jackass" star, Bam, in between profanity, called a Southwest worker "an idiot," "a moron" and said he "should be fired."

It's unclear what happened, but the conversation between Bam and the employee revolves around alcohol consumption. Bam apparently said he 50 shots of tequila and bought 500 beers. However, he insists that he only had one drink.

"Where can i find the idiots guide of how to not be dumb for this moron!," he captioned the video.

He later posted a video of an officer escorting him to a police car. The officer said he was going to drive Bam to a hotel shuttle.

Bam eventually got on an airplane and said he was planning to meet with his therapist in Texas, who is flying in California.

The former MTV star has struggled with addiction in the past, and has recently used his social media to rip his wife, Nikki, and former friend Brandon Novak.