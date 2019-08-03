Bam Margera kicked off airplane, berates airline employee
Bam Margera was taken off an airplane in Atlanta on Saturday morning, and he berated an airline employee in the process.
According to social media videos posted by the former "Jackass" star, Bam, in between profanity, called a Southwest worker "an idiot," "a moron" and said he "should be fired."
It's unclear what happened, but the conversation between Bam and the employee revolves around alcohol consumption. Bam apparently said he 50 shots of tequila and bought 500 beers. However, he insists that he only had one drink.
"Where can i find the idiots guide of how to not be dumb for this moron!," he captioned the video.
He later posted a video of an officer escorting him to a police car. The officer said he was going to drive Bam to a hotel shuttle.
Bam eventually got on an airplane and said he was planning to meet with his therapist in Texas, who is flying in California.
The former MTV star has struggled with addiction in the past, and has recently used his social media to rip his wife, Nikki, and former friend Brandon Novak.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Aug. 01, 2019 These stars are expanding their families in 2019!
- Aug. 02, 2019 Everything you need to know about 'BH90210'
- Aug. 01, 2019 See all the stars who got engaged in 2019