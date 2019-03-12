Bam Margera admitted to behavioral facility
Bam Margera was admitted into a behavioral facility at the strong urging of his family.
TMZ reported that the former "Jackass" star was resistant, but friends and family "had" to have him admitted.
"The plan now is for him to consult with multiple specialists to come up with a recovery plan," TMZ noted.
The news comes after video showed the reality TV star screaming and threatening his manager after a New York City comedy gig didn't go as planned.
Bam has had a long history of substance abuse. Last summer he broke seven months of sobriety after being robbed by gun-toting thieves in Colombia.
In January 2018, he entered rehab after getting busted for DUI in Los Angeles. The arrest came two weeks after he and his wife, Nicole, welcomed a child.