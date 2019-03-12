Bam Margera was admitted into a behavioral facility at the strong urging of his family.

TMZ reported that the former "Jackass" star was resistant, but friends and family "had" to have him admitted.

Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"The plan now is for him to consult with multiple specialists to come up with a recovery plan," TMZ noted.

The news comes after video showed the reality TV star screaming and threatening his manager after a New York City comedy gig didn't go as planned.

Bam has had a long history of substance abuse. Last summer he broke seven months of sobriety after being robbed by gun-toting thieves in Colombia.

In January 2018, he entered rehab after getting busted for DUI in Los Angeles. The arrest came two weeks after he and his wife, Nicole, welcomed a child.