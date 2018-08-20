Former MTV star Bam Margera was robbed by gun-toting thieves just after arriving in Colombia.

Afterward, the reality TV star opened a beer, breaking a seven-month string of sobriety.

Bam opened up about the robbery in an Instagram video late on Aug. 19.

"I just arrived in Cartagena alone and I took a taxi, a random one, from the airport to here, and I couldn't speak Spanish, they couldn't speak English, and they translated on their phone for me to read 'empty your wallet' as they put a gun on their lap to show it to me," he said. "So I did and I had 500 bucks. They let me go. That was weird. Welcome to Colombia."

He followed up his robbery post with a since-deleted video of him opening a beer.

"Sober since January 10th, this is how you open a beer being alone, bored and robbed," he captioned the video, which he took down on Aug. 20.

Bam has struggled with substance abuse in the past. He was entered rehab in January after getting busted for DUI in Los Angeles. The arrest came two weeks after he and his wife, Nicole, welcomed a child.

After the DUI arrest, his mother April, who often appeared on Bam's show, "Viva La Bam," told Page Six, "Don't be so quick to judge other people. Everybody has a different story and everybody is going through different things. It's not an instant fix. He's been seeing therapists. There are going to be hiccups when you're battling addiction. You're not going to be 100 percent successful the first time. He's getting a handle and the upside of this thing. He's learning as he goes."