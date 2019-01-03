Supermodel Bar Refaeli will be charged with tax evasion and money laundering in Israel, according to a report.

TMZ reported on Jan. 3 that Israeli prosecutors have been investigating Bar "for years" and believe that she tried to hide more than $6 million from tax authorities. Bar, officials allege, lived in Israel but claimed her primary residence was in the United States to avoid paying the taxes. It's likely that Bar's parents, Tzipi and Rafi Refaeli, will face similar charges stemming from the same investigation.

Bar, 33, famously dated Leonardo DiCaprio from 2005 to 2011. According to JPost.com, officials claim that from 2006 to 2012 she was living primarily in Tel Aviv under her mother and brother's names, but claimed to be residing in the United States with Leo.

The supermodel's attorney argued that she "hasn't hidden anything," telling Ynet that Bar negotiated a deal with Israeli tax authorities in 2009, but prosecutors are backing out of it.

In 2015, officials said Bar failed to report tens of millions of dollars she earned while working aboard, and she also allegedly failed to report non-cash payments, including multiple times when she was given cars for modeling gigs.

Bar is one of the best known supermodels in the world and even graced the cover of the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition" in 2009.