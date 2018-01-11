Bella Thorne's mom said she had no knowledge that her daughter was being sexually abused throughout her childhood, something the actress revealed in an Instagram message this week.

"It's a private family matter and I only just found out now," Tamara Thorne told MailOnline.

On Jan. 7, Bella took to Instagram to share her painful story.

"I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again," she wrote. "Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup."

On Twitter, she added, "I never knew what was right or wrong growing up..I didn't know the person sneaking into my bed room at night was a bad person."

bellathorne / Instagram

In speaking to MailOnline, Tamara said, "I hadn't heard about it before. I want to talk to my therapist first about it. I'm actually going to see a therapist, a psychologist about it."

Bella's dad, Delancey Thorne, was killed in a car accident when she was just nine years old.

The outlet also spoke to Bella's maternal uncle James Beckett.

Delancey, he said, would be "turning over in his grave" to know that Bella, or any of his children, were abused in their home.

"Delancey would never stand for that. My sister would never have allowed it," he said. "We had never heard about any of this before now. Bella and her sister Dani always slept in the same room. Dani would have to know about this, too."

James added, "Me and Delancey would joke that we'd need an extensive gun collection to deal with the boyfriends when the girls started dating. He was very protective."

PictureLux / Splash News

A day after her reveal, Bella posted a video to her Instagram story.

"I'm on Twitter reading about all the people sharing sexual abuse stories with me from mine and I just want to say I'm really proud of all you guys," she tearfully said in the video. "Stay strong, peace, I love you guys."