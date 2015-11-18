There's that smile!

Jennifer Garner put on her sexy, sheer Michael Kors black gown and happily attended the third annual Save the Children Illumination Gala solo in New York on Nov. 17.

This was one of the 43-year-old's first official public appearances since announcing her split from Ben Affleck after 10 years of marriage in June.

In addition to dropping jaws, Jennifer gave a speech about a visit she had with a family in need.

"I wasn't surprised to see that the only books there had been provided by Save the Children, that there were no Crayolas, no developmental toys, no art projects creating a happy clutter like what's in my kitchen or yours because in poor communities, there's one book for every 13 children in the US and I have yet to go on a home visit where children's art is displayed on the walls," Jennifer said while also thanking the audience for being there for "the wellbeing of children in America and the world."

As for her own three children with Ben, sources told E! that the exes are spending the upcoming holidays together as a family.

"They are a unit," a source said to the outlet. "They are all about the kids and making sure they are okay. They are committed to parenting together."