Beyonce and JAY-Z's dancers pulled double duty and acted as security guards at the couple's "On the Run II" tour Atlanta concert stop on Aug. 25.

PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

Chaos erupted when a male fan wearing a white football jersey and shorts climbed on stage and chased down the Carters as they walked backstage hand-in-hand after they finished performing their track "Apes---" at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Upon realizing what was happening, several of the couple's dancers charged after the man, fan videos posted on social media reveal.

Other fan videos show security guards eventually tackling the man to the ground.

Early the next morning, Bey and Jay's tour team released a statement explaining what happened. "At the end of last night's show, we had an intoxicated male enter the stage. At this point we had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely diffuse the situation," the statement read. "We are happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident. Mr. & Mrs. Carter are choosing not to press charges against the individual."

The statement concluded, "We would like to take this opportunity to thank the hard work of our tour security, who effectively restrained the individual, and all of our dancers and team who handled the situation so professionally. Mr. & Mrs. Carter look forward to seeing you all tomorrow Atlanta!" Bey and Jay have another show slated for Aug. 26.

Beyonce's longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, also posted a photo of the couple performing earlier in the night with a note confirming that they were unharmed. "Thank you to all the fans for your concern. They are fine and looking forward to the show tomorrow," she captioned the shot.

TMZ identified the man as 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell. According to TMZ, police detained him and cited him for disorderly conduct, though he was released and not taken to jail. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the man "made some sort of contact with JAY-Z" but did not injure him and did not, to their knowledge, touch Beyonce.

One day before the incident, Billboard reported that Bey and Jay's tour had so far earned $150.7 million. It further reported that 1.4 million people had seen the tour across 29 shows in Europe and America, with 19 dates left to report to Boxscore before the tour winds down in Seattle on Oct. 4.