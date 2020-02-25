Beyonce is being accused of acting like a "diva" at Kobe Bryant's memorial in Los Angeles on Monday, allegedly forbidding photographers from taking her picture during her opening performance.

Editors at the Associated Press and Getty Images, two of the biggest and most respected photo agencies, told Page Six that their were two rules at the emotional memorial: no photos of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's children and no photos of Beyonce.

"It is so offensive to Kobe's family and the fans, Beyoncé is so controlling of her image — she usually only allows approved selected images of her to be released — so no photographers at the Kobe memorial were allowed to take her picture. Really, at a memorial? Not even the family of Michael Jackson did that," a frustrated event insider said.

Beyonce opened the show by performing her hit songs "XO" and "Halo."

"A Staples Center staffer was dispatched to make sure not a single camera was focused on the stage. The photographers couldn't believe it," the source said. "This doesn't help Beyoncé's image at all, it hurts her. It makes her look like a diva."

The source continued, "The memorial wasn't about her. The only shots of Bey that did emerge were screen grabs from TV. None of the other artists at the memorial asked for this, not Christina Aguilera, not Alicia Keys."