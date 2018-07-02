Beyonce rarely needs anyone's help.

But when a floating stage malfunctioned, leaving her stranded during her "On the Run II" tour stop in Warsaw, Poland, on June 30, workers came to her rescue with a ladder.

PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

Clad in a derrière-baring black thong leotard and heeled thigh-high boots, Queen Bey waited as stage staffers secured a ladder so that she could climb down from a high platform down onto the main stage.

Fans captured the moment on video, which was posted on Twitter by @bey_legion.

Initially reluctant, Beyonce tentatively put a foot on the ladder before hesitating and returning to the stalled floating platform. After about a minute and a half of waiting, she finally made her way down the ladder as fans chanted her name. She was aided below by bodyguards then made a swift exit.

The incident happened at the end of her show with husband JAY-Z.

PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

Twitter user @keiryoncecruz posted a wider and longer view that appears to show Beyonce remove a long, attached skirt-like part of her costume before descending the ladder. It also shows Jay exiting the opposite side of the stage. It's unclear why he was not with her when she made her descent.

Bey and Jay are on the European leg of their wold tour until July 17, after which they'll return to the States to kick off the North American leg of the tour, which starts in Cleveland and runs through early October.