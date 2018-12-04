Jay-Z got a semi-private one-song Beyonce concert on Tuesday. The song? Happy Birthday.

Hova celebrated his 49th birthday in Johannesburg, South Africa, days after headlining the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 concert. In addition to his wife, Jay-Z was also joined by South African DJ and musician Black Coffee for the special occasion.

PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

On Dec. 4, Black Coffee shared a video of Beyonce and friends serenading Jay-Z as a candle-filled cake was presented to the rapper.

"Greatful [sic]," the music producer wrote, "#TheCarters."

The family love wasn't limited to his wife of 10 years either, as her mother also got in on the action.

"A very Happy Birthday to my amazingly talented, super smart, gracious, classy, filled with swag son-in-law," Tina Knowles wrote on Instagram. "I have witnessed your loyalty to all of your friends, some from childhood if only we all could be so supportive of our friends and share a mutual love and respect for each other like you and your amazing friends."

Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter's grandma continued, "You have done so much for our culture, thank you for that! I could not be more happy to have you in my family and could not be more happy to be in yours… I have watched you grow personally in leaps and bounds and you are an incredible husband and the best father! I love you."