Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles, claims he lost out on a $175 million dollar deal due to "lies" being spread about him.

Alan Davidson/Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock

The Blast reported that Mathew was sued by his former lawyers, Lang Ferrer PLLC, last year, as they accused him of skipping out on paying them $50,000 for work that was performed. The firm contends in the lawsuit that Bey's dad held a silent auction in early 2017 in which he sold off Beyoncé and Destiny Child memorabilia. The firm alleged that Mathew hid the money as to not pay back creditors.

Mathew, though, has denied that claim and countersued for defamation, saying that stories in the press about him hurt his business. In fact, he says he never even sold music items at the auction, claiming he stuck to athletic memorabilia. In his countersuit, he sued for $2 million.

PN2 / WENN

He recently added to the lawsuit, claiming that the lawyers inflated his bill and spread "an absolute lie" to the press about the auction.

He also says that because of the negative press, he lost out on a deal for $175 million with Port Royal Resort. He also said that was set for a tenured professorship at Texas Southern University, but claims he lost out on that because of the lawyers "lies," as he calls them. The snowball effect continued, and he claims he also lost out of a deal to license a music catalog of more than 3,000 songs, The Blast says.

Mathew is urging the court not to dismiss his countersuit.