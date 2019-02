After eight weeks on "Dancing With the Stars," Bindi Irwin, 17, should have earned at least $230,000, according to the terms of her agreement with the show. Whether she'll have direct access to that cash, however, depends on whether a judge decides to approve her minor's contract -- and TMZ reports that has yet to happen.

It seems Bindi's mom, Terri, has signed a waiver of her rights to keep or manage her teenage daughter's earnings from the show. But the judge presiding over the case wants to see a similar green light from Bindi's father, Steve Irwin.

"The court is unable to find that it is in the best interest of the minor to be bound by the terms of the contract," a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled, according to the website.

No word on whether the judge believes Steve Irwin, who died in 2006, is still alive, or is simply determined to see a physical death certificate, but lawyers for "Dancing With the Stars" are reportedly working on Bindi's behalf.

The contract promises Bindi a guarantee of $125,000, plus additional, bi-weekly payouts between $10,000 and $50,000 for each pair of weeks she remains in the competition (which by our calculations, works out to about $23,000 per dance-mutilated toe nail).

Earlier this month, Bindi snagged the first "10" of the season after performing a dance inspired by her reflections on the year she lost her father.