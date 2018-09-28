Toni Braxton's beau, Birdman, is under investigation for allegedly plotting to shoot up Lil Wayne's tour bus several years ago.

Reuters

The Cobb County, Georgia, district attorney told TMZ on Sept. 28 that rapper Young Thug is also being investigated for a potential role in the 2015 shooting.

The story is quite sensational since Birdman, who got engaged to Toni Braxton earlier this year, has often referred to Lil Wayne as his "son."

Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Back in 2015, Weezy was leaving a performance at an Atlanta on his tour bus around 3:30 AM. Just after the bus pulled away, gunfire erupted. No one was injured.

Police eventually nabbed the shooter and a judge sentenced him to 20 years. TMZ said in 2015 that the shooter, Jimmy Carlton Winfrey, "used a cellphone after the shooting which was owned by Birdman." The shooter was Young Thug's road manager.

At the time, Lil Wayne and Birdman had been feuding about money, some of which was centered around Weezy's " "Tha Carter V" album, which was just released on Friday.

Ironically, on Sept. 27, one day before the TMZ report, Birdman called Wayne his "son" on Instagram, something he's done in the past.