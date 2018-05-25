Blac Chyna never visited her comatose assistant in the hospital before she died, according to a new report.

Photographer Group / Splash News

Chyna's longtime assistant and friend Lorena "Patty" Hernandez died on May 16 after her family took her off life support. The tough decision came just days after Patty suffered a third brain bleed and doctors declared her brain dead.

According to Page Six, Patty "never received a visit or flowers" from Chyna during her more than five month stay in the hospital. There are reports saying otherwise, but sources told Page Six that Chyna was MIA.

Patty's family has reportedly threatened to sue Chyna for not providing her with worker's compensation, although nothing has been filed of yet.

"Patty's funeral is next week," a source said. "Let us finish laying her body to rest."

Last week, The Blast also reported that Chyna had hardly been involved with Patty since the hospitalization.

London Ent / Splash News

Interestingly enough, sources close to Chyna told TMZ that the reality TV star was very present during Patty's battle, visiting often and sending flowers.

Further, the Chyna source said Patty would have never wanted her family to sue the Kardashian family nemesis.

For a time, Patty was one of Chyna's closest confidantes and was featured on her short-lived reality show, "Rob & Chyna."

After a GoFundMe page was set, Chyna's exes ponied up -- Rob Kardashian donated $10,000 to medical bills, while Tyga donated $5,000.