Blac Chyna posted on her Instagram Stories Friday night to wish ex Rob Kardashian, 31, a happy birthday.

The two split back in 2017 after a shaky year-long relationship -- they share 1-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian together. However, since the breakup, there has been lots of public drama between the two. Rob decided back in July to post naked pics of his ex as well as a video of her making out with another man, claiming Chyna had actually sent it to him. While he accused her of cheating, Chyna accused him of domestic violence, getting a temporary restraining order against the Kardashian.

Yet in September Chyna dropped the case and the pair reached a custody agreement over their child.

"Happy birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy," she wrote, alongside a past photo of her, Rob and Dream.

Other members of his famous reality TV family also posted birthday wishes.

"Happy birthday #robkardashian!!" mom Kris Jenner captioned on her Instagram, along with a photo collage. "You are the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day! It brings me so much joy to see the incredible father you have become. I am so proud of you!! Love, Mommy x #HappyBirthdayRob #ProudMama"

Kendall Jenner posted a photo of the two on Instagram Stories, writing, "birthday boy bobby."

And big sister Kim Kardashian West also shared an older shot of her brother and a heartfelt message, as well.

"Happy Birthday to my brother Rob!!! I love you so much and wish you all of the happiness in the world! I love raising our kids together, you're the best dad and friend! Can't wait to celebrate today!!" she wrote.