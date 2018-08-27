Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blake Lively has long been known to be one of the best dressed women around, but she may have taken it over the top recently. While doing a recent press tour in New York City, the actress donned a plethora of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and the price tag of the jewels ventured north of $6.5 million.

That's some serious bling!

Among the pricey accessories, the New York Post noted was a black opal, emerald and Paraiba tourmaline cuff that the beauty paired with matching emerald-cut earrings.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The following day, Blake donned a custom strawberry brooch to accessorize her checkered pantsuit. She added ruby earrings and cocktail rings to complete the ensemble.

SplashNews.com

Then, the next day, Blake changed up her style, donning two of Lorraine's pink pearl and brown diamond necklaces. However, Blake wore then around her wrist in the form of bracelets. As if that wasn't enough, she also added a lower brooch made from pink coral and two diamond rings — one weighing in at 28 carats, the other at 15 carats, The Post noted.

LCUS6 / SplashNews.com

The "A Simple Favor" star's fashion has been under fire lately, with many of her critics urging her to fire her stylist.

On Aug. 24, an Instagram follower wasn't happy with Blake's choice of outfit, prompting the fan to write, "I say this with so much love & respect for you babe, please hire a stylist or fire the one you're currently with."

"Thank you for the tips, sir. Alas, I've tried to fire @blakelively so many times. But that b—h just keeps coming back. She won't leave me alone," she responded, referencing the fact that she does not work with a dedicated stylist.