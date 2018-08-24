Blake Lively's new style obsession is pant suits. The "A Simple Favor" star has been spotted rocking several different designer suits in recent days. And while she is clearly a fan, the same can't be said for one Instagram user.

Lively posted a photo wearing a colorful plaid suit by Roland Mouret on Aug. 24 on Instagram, captioning the shot, "Picnic anyone? I'll bring the tablecloth…" And one hater took to the captions to express their opinion on her look.

"I say this with so much love & respect for you babe, please hire a stylist or fire the one you're currently with," the troll wrote.

The mother of two noticed the comment and replied that she'd like to fire her stylist too.

"Thank you for the tips, sir. Alas, I've tried to fire @blakelively so many times. But that b—h just keeps coming back. She won't leave me alone," Lively wrote, referencing the fact that she puts together her own looks and does not work with a dedicated stylist.

In March, the actress explained to WWD why she does her own styling. "I just like it. I love design and I love fashion and it's a way to be creative," the 30-year-old said. "It's a lot of work… The hard part is going through all the fashion shows and screenshotting all the looks you like and calling them in. I have an assistant who helps in calling in the looks. But a lot of it is I have relationships with the designers."

Ultimately, Lively's clap back was caught by popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs, who spotlighted it. And now, Lively's styling chops are in demand. Actress Sara Foster commented, "Omg I would give up a kidney for @blakelively to be my stylist."