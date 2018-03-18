No one can steal the spotlight from Beyonce.

Except, perhaps, her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Michele Crowe / CBS via Getty Images

When Beyonce and Blue arrived at the Second Annual Wearable Art Gala on March 17, the crowd parted as they walked in wearing elaborate metallic gold gowns and matching headpieces.

Several Beyonce fan sites, including Bey-Lite, posted footage of the special mommy-and-me moment as Bey and a very excited Blue greeted Tina Lawson, Beyonce's mother.

The event -- which was hosted by Tina and her second husband, actor Richard Lawson -- supports the WACO Theater Center.

It was held at the Alexandria Ballrooms in Los Angeles and this year featured the theme "From WACO to Wakanda." Beyonce as well as Gloria Carter, JAY-Z's mother, were honored at the gala. (Former first lady Michelle Obama even sent in a video praising her friend Queen Bey.)

The gala also featured an auction, and young Blue was determined to participate.

Footage shared on social media reveals all eyes were on the 6 year old as she placed a $17,000 bid followed by a $19,000 bid for a piece of art! At one point in the bidding process, her dad playfully tried to get her to put her paddle down lest she raise the figure even higher.

The painting -- an acrylic of a young Sidney Poitier -- eventually went to Tyler Perry, reports Vanity Fair.

But Blue wasn't done yet!

Vanity Fair writes, "Blue wasted no time and bid on the next item, a 36" x 36" piece of art composed of deconstructed law books from Indiana and medical books from California, created by artist Samuel Levi Jones."

Once the dust settled, Blue won that piece with a bid of $10,000!

Beyonce also couldn't resist participating in the auction and ponied up $17,000 for a pair of panther earrings by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz that she'd previously worn to an event, reports Vanity Fair.

Blue also got attention for two sweet handwritten notes she created for her mom and paternal grandmother to congratulate them on the honors they received at the fundraising gala.

The Carters' next family affair will take place this summer when Beyonce and JAY-Z hit the road together again. Their "OTR II Tour" kicks off in June.