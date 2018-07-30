Lil Bow Wow went on a nuclear Twitter tirade on Monday where he threatened to quit the upcoming So So Def tour and said he would be giving all his money away to strangers.

The rapper seemingly went berserk online after he posted a photo of himself with his girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie. A woman then commented, "Well that's funny because I just saw you 2 nights in a row cheating."

The scorned woman then said Bow Wow kicked her and a friend out of his section inside a nightclub. Bow Wow immediately lashed out at the woman with profanity, claiming he would be willing to pay another woman $1,000 to slap his online critic.

Bow Wow indicated that he is fine with people talking trash about him, but not his girlfriend.

"You can clown all day about me but once u put my girl in it IM TRIPPN!," he said in an obscenity-laced tweet.

He then lashed out at bloggers and websites in NSFW language.

"Im cash apping all my money away today," he later wrote. "So if you want some free money yall can have it... lets see if you think money makes you happy."

Many of his followers, as expected, asked for money or asked him to donate to their causes.

After that, Bow Wow indicated that he's probably dropping out the So So Def tour, which was just announced a few hours before the online meltdown.

"I really dont want to mess up the so so def tour so im thinking about not going," he said. "Im the one that stirs up stuff im always in the news jd nem dont need that. So if i have to fall back i will."

Some people started telling him to stay on the tour, including rapper Glasses Malone.

"Ima sit this out! I gotta get my mind right bruh," Bow Wow said. "They wont miss me. Im the most hated artist in the world i feel like so …."