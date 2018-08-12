Just when everything finally seemed hunky-dory, there's new drama surrounding the sale of the "Brady Bunch" house.

Days after HGTV confirmed it had purchased the iconic property that served as the exterior of the popular '70s sitcom house -- which came days after pop star Lance Bass revealed his winning bid of just under $3 million had been canceled by the seller's realtor when the home improvement network offered more -- a new debacle has emerged.

According to TMZ, neighbors in the quiet North Hollywood enclave where the house is located "are fuming" after learning about HGTV's plans to turn the property into a construction zone.

On Aug. 7, David Zaslav, the CEO of HGTV parent company Discovery Inc., told investors that the network had big plans to "restore the 'Brady Bunch' home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can." The exec also promised that "we will bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history."

A few days later on Aug. 9, TMZ reported that the network had decided to not only make the inside of the home "1973 authentic, cottage cheese ceilings and all," but had decided to expand the 2,400-square-foot house, which is located on a huge lot, and add up to 4,000 more square feet to the back of it.

Now, TMZ explains, "Neighbors are dreading the construction noise, street congestion, traffic, lookie-loos and HGTV production trucks as cameras chronicle the remodel."

Their fears are well-founded, explains TMZ: Apparently, the last time a production crew visited the historic property, the whole street was shut down, which upset neighbors as they had difficulty getting to their own homes nearby.

They're said to be asking HGTV for details on how long, exactly, the remodel and new construction will take.

Reports reveal that HGTV is moving fast: Just three days after confirming they'd bought the home, reports revealed the network had already closed escrow. HGTV paid $3.5 million for the property -- nearly double its $1.885 million asking price.

The seller, Kelsey McCallister -- the house had belonged to her grandmother -- told Us Weekly she was ecstatic to learn what HGTV was up to. "I'm so excited for the plans they have for restoration. The world needs more positivity and groovy vibes and that's what this new show about the 'Brady Bunch' house will bring." Kelsey, an insider told Us, is also "set to be a co-executive producer and star in the upcoming program" about the renovation.

Lance might also be a part of the show. TMZ reported last week that HGTV and Lance have plans to meet during the week of Aug. 13 to talk about how the former *NSYNC star -- who not only flips houses on the side but is also a lifelong "Brady Bunch" superfan -- could possibly be involved in the series.

Despite his initial anger after learning that his winning bid was canceled, he graciously congratulated the network after learning it would be the new owner. "HGTV??! Aw man. I'd be pretty upset if it were anyone else, but how can you be mad at HGTV?? My television is stuck on that channel. Kudos HGTV, I know you will do the right thing with the house. That was always my biggest worry. I can smile again," he tweeted on Aug. 7. The network returned the love a few hours later, responding on Twitter, "Aww, thanks @LanceBass. Consider yourself officially part of the HGTV bunch! Yours truly, HGTV (aka The Lance Bass Fan Club)."