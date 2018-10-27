Former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville is at the center of some major accusations after getting mixed up in a brawl at the Casamigos Halloween party on Friday night, Oct. 26, in Los Angeles.

Party-goer Kobie "DJ K-LUV" Randolph claims that Brandi attacked him for no reason when he walked into the star-studded bash.

"Tonight I went to George Clooney's Casamigos Halloween party and I was attacked," the actor said in a video obtained by TMZ after the incident. "It's nothing else. I was attacked. I came into the party, the 'Housewives' chick Brandi and her friend saw me, and I thought it was all good. The next thing you know I'm getting attacked."

In the footage, Kobie showed off a split lip after describing the fight as, "getting 12 uppercuts like I'm in a boxing match."

He claims that the reality star punched him in the mouth and nobody even tried to help him, calling out security and all of the celebs at the bash for turning a blind eye.

"Security didn't help me," he laments. "All these A-list celebrities sat around and watched the minority. I'm one of the only black actors in the building and I got attacked. I'm just trying to say, is this the America that we've come to?"

Kobie says he has no idea why he got the beat down, but Brandi tells a totally different story surrounding what went down.

When the police finally arrived, she told them that she was actually trying to intervene and break up a fight between Kobie and his ex-girlfriend, who accompanied her to the party.

He still filed a report for battery against her, but no one was actually arrested.

Cindy Crawford, Ryan Seacrest, Harry Styles, Diddy, Paris Hilton, Edward Norton and Zoe Kravitz were just a few of the big-name stars who attended the bash.