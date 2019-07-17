Brian Austin Green got a little father-son time with his teenage son on the set of "BH90210," a reunion that many likely didn't see coming.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, Shannen Doherty shared an image of Kassius Lijah, Brian's son with actress Vanessa Marcil, in Canada on the set of the much-anticipated show. "Family day on set!!," she wrote. On Wednesday, Vanessa posted the same image.

"@kassius_marcil_green visiting his dad in Canada. 😊🙏🏽," the 17-year-old's mother captioned the image.

The set visit comes eight months after Vanessa claimed the Kassius had been "cut out" of Brian's life. In a scathing Instagram post, the former "General Hospital" star said Brian and his wife, Megan Fox, tried to get full custody of Kassius, as well as child support, several years ago. A judge, Vanessa claimed, threw out the request.

Fame Flynet

In her November post, she added that Kassius had almost no relationship with the three kids Brian and Megan share, Journey River, 3 next month, Bodhi Ransom, 5, and Noah Shannon, 6.

"Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live," Vanessa wrote. "Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first you guys. There shouldn't be a 'more important parent' kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent's struggles may be."

Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

She continued, "Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation. Let's do better for our kids. Let's share our stories."

Prior to their estrangement, Brian and Kass had been close. In fact, Kass, then 8, served as best man when Brian tied the knot with Megan in 2003.