Summer's coming.... and Britney Spears is working on that summer body!

On Tuesday, the pop star posted an Instagram video of her working out in the gym, captioning it, "Getting ready for summer."

The singer whips through a solid workout that sees her stretching and doing doing medicine ball squats, leg raises and bicep and tricep curls. Her workout video is set to Nicki Minaj's "Chun-Li."

It didn't take long for her beau, Sam Asghari, to comment on his lady's fitness and her adjoining caption. "Getting ready? More like ready," she wrote along with a muscular arm emoji.

Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

Britney has shared several videos of her working out of late, and many think that it could be a bit of a clap back to her manager's recent comments that she may never perform again. Recently, though, Britney was asked if she would perform in the future, to which she said, "Of course."

"Other media sources seem to be picking up my quotes to TMZ as implying that Britney will never work again. That's not what I said," Larry Rudolph, her manger, later clarified to Billboard. "I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn't called me in months to talk about doing anything so I'm not sure if or when she will ever want to work again. It's that simple."

Certainly, based on the workout videos, Britney is ready.

The pop star's workout videos come as her beau also fights of speculation that his insanely-ripped body was made in an unnatural way. On Tuesday, one of Sam's Instagram followers asked the model for advice on how to use steroids.

"I do not take steroids," he wrote in an Instagram story, seeing the question as a "compliment." "I was genetically blessed with a great anatomy that would look or more importantly feel healthy if I applied diet and exercise."

Sam said he doesn't recommend using steroids, and, despite promoting supplements on his social media, he "hardly even" recommends supplements.

He added, "I live by this rule: you exercise to be healthy, now why would you take [a] substance that gave you terrible side effects."