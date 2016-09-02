Britney Spears reportedly upset over her VMAs performance, plus more news

Britney Spears reportedly upset over her 2016 VMAs performance

Britney Spears gave one heck of a performance at the 2016 MTV VMAs on Aug. 28, totally making up for her "Gimme More" flop on the same stage back in 2007. She solidified her comeback, singing her new hit Make Me" with G-Eazy and "Me Myself & I" -- all while looking hotter than ever in a yellow bodysuit. But, according to sources at Radar Online, the 34-year-old pop star was pissed that she wasn't given the headlining slot as promised. Instead, Beyonce stole her thunder with a mind-blowing 15-minute performance before Britney even came on stage. She apparently felt lied to and screwed over by the producers and doesn't want to do the VMAs again. Her rep totally denied the claims though, saying, "There is not an ounce of truth to this." And, insiders at Gossip Cop say the whole thing is bogus, too. "It's Radar making up stories," another one of their sources said. So, it doesn't seem like Britney is slamming the VMAs after all.

