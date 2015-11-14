Britney Spears is one proud mama! The 33-year-old shared a sweet snap of her adorable son Sean Preston after the 10-year-old got an award at school.

The "Piece of Me" singer captioned the cute photo, "My son received an award at school today for being the best encourager!!"

The smiling student was beaming as he held the golden trophy in his hands.

Spears also has an eight-year-old son, Jayden James, from her previous relationship Kevin Federline.