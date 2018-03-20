Busy Philipps went to the emergency room on Tuesday morning and was diagnosed with sun-burned eyes, something she got from a 10-hour magazine photo shoot.

On her Instagram story late on March 19, Busy let her fans know that she was in pain, saying it felt like "shards of glass in both my eyes." Busy didn't know what the problem was, but tried to remedy it with allergy medication and napkins soaked in cold water.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"Guys I'm having a crazy allergic reaction, we were meant to go see a band tonight - Super Organism, who I love. I had to come home, I can't even open my eyes, it feels like there are shards of glass," she said on her Story before she saw a doctor. A few hours later, she said, "Ok I'm going to go to bed and close my eyes even though when I close my eyes it feels like there are shards of glass inside them. I'll update you tomorrow after I go to the doctor."

She went to the doctor sooner than expected. In fact, she went to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with photokeratitis, inflammation of the cornea caused by exposure to bright light. The bizarre condition is most common among people who have blue eyes.

"It's so on-brand," she joked at 5:20 am, as she was headed home. "I get one big magazine cover and I do one photo shoot and I burn my eyeballs."

Earlier in the, well, morning, Busy tweeted a photo of her from the emergency room in which she looks disheveled and in pain.

"I'M FINE! This is just my vibe, guys!," she captioned the photo. "Gonna tell you the whole story on this week's @nodocspodcast but spent last night at Cedars after I couldn't sleep because it felt like there were shards of glass in both my eyes. I have Photo Keratitis from bright lights/sun exposure! WHO EVEN KNEW THAT WAS A THING?"

