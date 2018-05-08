Calvin Harris was involved in a car accident over this past weekend that left several young women injured.

Nic Serpell-Rand/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, the deejay's girlfriend, Aarika Wolf, was driving a Range Rover on a residential street in Beverly Hills on May 6, and Calvin was in the car riding in the passenger seat. A Honda with two girls in the car was ahead of them.

The reports says the driver of the Honda began to slow while turning left into a driveway. Aarika, according to TMZ, "didn't slow down and plowed into the left side of the car, making it spin out and setting off the airbags."

After the collision, the cars ended up facing each other.

The report says that the cops showed up and the drivers swapped insurance information. Both vehicles were towed.

The two women in the Honda were upset, claiming neither Calvin nor Aarika asked if they were okay. TMZ said the two girls are now experiencing pain, and plan on filing a police report.

Calvin has not tweeted about the car crash.