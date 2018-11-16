Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cardi B is lamenting the fact that her body is already back after having her baby.

The rapper said on Instagram Live that she is "depressed" about her weight.

"I've been very depressed because I cannot stop losing weight," she said on Nov. 15. "And it's so crazy because when I first gave birth, I did everything to lose my baby weight. I was drinking Teami so it could curb my appetite and now that I lost all the baby weight … I don't like looking too skinny."

Cardi and her husband, Offset of the rap group Migos, welcomed daughter Kulture on July 10.

"I used to look too skinny as a teenager and I used to hate it and I hate it now," Cardi B said her body. "It's been really depressing me, making me sad. My weight."

It's "so stressful, not having no appetite at all," Cardi added. "I want to gain weight so bad."

Cardi hasn't mentioned how much she gained during pregnancy or how much she lost afterward.

"I'm really trying to gain weight, y'all, and it's been hard and I don't know how," she said. "After I gave birth, I was so thirsty to lose all the baby weight, and now it's so hard for me to gain weight, and I hate it. Then my parents … the more they force me to eat, the more I don't want to eat."

However, there is a silver lining, as Cardi said she's happy to have her "six-pack" abs back, but said she now needs her "thighs" back.