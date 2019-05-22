Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cardi B may be coming to a television screen near you.

According to TMZ, the rapper wants to host her own television show and filed legal documents to trademark the name "Bocktails with Cardi B." She states in her documents that she plans to use the name for "entertainment services in the nature of providing ongoing episodes for distribution via television and the Internet featuring celebrities and artists."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Cardi sees a future with merchandise when it pertains to the name, as well, saying she wants exclusivity on clothing, including shirts, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, hats, caps, footwear, skirts, dresses, blouses, sweaters, pants and shorts, TMZ noted.

She also wants to use the name for "alcoholic beverages, except beer and beverages containing beer," the documents state.

The TV show would just add more to Cardi's plate, as she's performed several times and made multiple appearances of late... and therein lies the problem. Following a string of performances, Cardi pulled out of her Memorial Day Weekend concert in Maryland due to complications from her recent plastic surgery, according to a new report.

Emma McIntyre / BBMA2019 / Getty Images for dcp

The rapper was set to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival on May 24, but TMZ claimed Cardi "is experiencing complications from her recent liposuction and breast augmentation," and doctors have encouraged her to rest and take a break from performing.

The swelling, the report said, is the issue, so her doctors are telling her to take it easy for a few weeks.

"The surgeries are finally catching up to her, and the heavy workload proved to be too much, too soon," TMZ said, citing Cardi sources.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Cardi has been open about her breast augmentation, indicating she wanted to do following the birth to her 10-month-old baby girl, Kulture.

"I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out," she said. "Yes, my daughter [messed] me up. She did. She so did." During a May 5 concert in Memphis she noted the stress on her body from the cosmetic procedures.

"I shouldn't really be performing. I should have canceled today," she said, "because moving too much is going to [mess] up my lipo."