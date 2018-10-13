Cardi B is sending some major love to Selena Gomez amid her recent struggles with mental health.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The "I Like It" singer offered up a few kind words in support of Selena following recent news that she checked into treatment for reported panic attacks.

"When I met her, she was such a sweet, adorable person," Cardi gushed about the former "Wizards of Waverly Place" actress to E! News on Oct. 12. "She's really what you see. She's really a sweetheart."

The new pals met while recently filming the music video for Cardi's latest single, "Taki Taki."

Cardi also shared an inspiring message for the fellow 26-year-old, who has been dealing with medical complications related to lupus on top of her anxiety issues in the public eye for years.

"I just want to let her know, girl, you're beautiful, you're rich and hold on because even sometimes I feel like I'm losing my mind," she continued. "I just got to pray hard to God and get away from social media."

Cardi is likely alluding to Selena's recent decision to take a break from her social media platforms.

"Update: taking a social media break," Selena captioned a mirror selfie on Sept. 23. "Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given..."

Selena had a kidney transplant at the end of last year and was reportedly hospitalized twice for lupus-related problems in the weeks preceding her entrance into psychiatric treatment.

But, insiders at Page Six say that Selena's decision to finally seek professional help stemmed from a multitude of factors, including both her illness and possibly the emotional stress of her ex Justin Bieber getting married to Hailey Baldwin last month.

"Selena has had a lot on her plate -- too much," the source said. "And, of course, as with any major life event the engagement would have affected her."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The 26-year-old has checked into treatment for mental health reasons in the past and has been very open about how well therapy works for her, Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) in specific.

"DBT has completely changed my life," she told Vogue in 2017. "I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we're taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who's down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart."

Get well soon, girl!