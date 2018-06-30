Isiah, Carrie Underwood's son, is her greatest fan!

Underwood and her pro hockey-playing husband, Nashville Predators star Mike Fisher, took Isaiah (a.k.a. Izzy) to see his mom perform at a weekend concert to celebrate the Opening of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, June 28. And it was his first show!

In the photo posted by dad, he is sitting in the best seat in the house: his father's lap. Fisher took to his Instagram to post some photos of the night, one with mom and son cuddling together.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for CMT

"Izzy's first show!" he captioned the pics. "He's proud of his momma!"

Underwood also posted the same photo of her and Isaiah cuddling to her Instagram, writing, " This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight...❤️❤️❤️ @hardrockhcac"

Back in April, their son went to his pop's NHL playoff game and watched mommy Underwood perform the National Anthem in front of a sold-out crowd. The "Mama's Song" singer shared a video of her son on Instagram in the stands applauding away.

"As a child, I wanted nothing more than to make my parents proud of me...and now, as a mother, I want to make my child proud..." she captioned the video. "He never really gets to see me sing because he's in bed before I go on stage, but last night he was there to watch his daddy play...and he also got see his mommy sing for a minute."