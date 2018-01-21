Carrie Underwood might be the singer in the family, but it's her husband, hockey player Mike Fisher, who's the expert story reader.

The star posted an adorable video clip of Mike reading a biblical tale about Noah's Ark to their son, Isaiah, who turns 3 in February.

"Story time with Daddy...Learning about Noah...and my heart melts... ❤️❤️❤️," Carrie, 34, captioned the video, which she posted on Instagram on Jan. 20.

After Mike, 37, finishes reading, he asks Isaiah to identify the animals pictured in the book's illustrations.

The little guy nails every one -- from the lions, zebras and foxes to the giraffes, elephants and even the bats.

He even recognizes Noah!

Just a few days earlier, Carrie revealed she's finally healed up and has completed physical therapy following a bad fall outside her home in November.

"Last check up on the old wrist this morning!! Thanks, Dr. Wurth and my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. 'Bulldog' for fixing me up!!!" she captioned a recent Instagram post showing an X-ray of her wrist. "I'm good to go!"

Carrie didn't just break her wrist, which required surgery, but needed between 40 and 50 stitches in her face following the hard fall just days after she co-hosted the 2018 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley.

She's yet to share any photos of her full face since the injury.

On Jan. 1, E! News revealed that Carrie had written a note to her fan club members about what happened and what might be different.

"Most of you know that I tripped and fell and broke my wrist in November. I'm still doing regular physical therapy for that, but all is coming along. There is also another part of the story that I haven't been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life," she wrote.

"In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in. Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I've had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not quite looking the same," she continued.

"I am grateful that it wasn't much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way. I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way. And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different. I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up," she concluded.