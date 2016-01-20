Celebrity news for Jan. 20, 2016

Are Khloe Kardashian and James Harden on the rocks?

Khloe Kardashian and James Harden made it through their fair share of challenges after Lamar Odom's near overdose, but is the couple on shaky ground these days? Shortly after the NBA star was seen at Ace of Diamonds strip club with Kylie Jenner's on-off flame Tyga, Khloe posted a note on Instagram that read, "Stay away from people who make you feel like you are hard to love." The Daily Mail points out that while the pair hasn't been seen together much lately, Khloe has made a point of letting fans know she flies out to see her athlete beau frequently while he's on the road with the Houston Rockets.

