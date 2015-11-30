Celebrity news for Nov. 30, 2015

Jennifer Garner spends quality time with her mother-in-law

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's decision to end their marriage doesn't seem to have shut down their relationships with one another's families. At least that's how it looked over the weekend when Jen was spotted enjoying a sunny stroll in Los Angeles with her mother-in-law, Christine Boldt, and daughter Seraphina Affleck. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Jen and Christine appeared chatty and happy, trading smiles as they ushered 6-year-old Seraphina down the sidewalk as she toted a book in one hand. While the former couple of ten years is supposedly planning to spend at least part of their Christmas together, the Mail notes a down-looking Ben was spotted solo on Thanksgiving.

