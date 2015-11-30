Blond's have more fun, right Channing Tatum!

The genetically-gifted actor has apparently traded in his glorious dark locks for a lighter hue. As with all things Channing, he seems to be able to pull it off just fine … very, very fine.

The "Magic Mike XXL" star debuted his new color in a selfie posted to Instagram on Nov. 29 while on vacation in Peru. His hair style appears to be the same as we're used to seeing.

"Down in Peru loving life," he told his 7.8 million Instagram followers in his caption. "Just sending love out there to everybody."

It's not known if Channing's blond ambition was intentional or if the hot Peruvian sun kissed his hair and turned it a tad lighter, but he seems to be loving the change either way and is not afraid to show it off. What we do know is that his blond 'do is new, as he rocked his signature dark locks at Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara's wedding on Nov. 21 in Florida. Having said that, his hair has seen plenty of sunshine over the past few weeks.