Charlie Sheen is not finished talking about his diagnosis.

Two months after revealing that he is HIV-positive, the 50-year-old actor is opening up to Dr. Oz about a dream he had when he was 28.

"In the dream I saw myself across the road," he tells the doc as they go for a jog. "I had a sign around my neck. It said, 'AIDS'."

Charlie has not said that he has AIDS, but on Nov. 17, 2015 Charlie went on "Today" to confirm the widespread rumors that he is HIV-positive.

He was diagnosed four years ago. "It started with what I thought was a series of crushing headaches. I thought I had a brain tumor. I thought it was over," he told Matt Lauer.

Now in his first major appearance since his "Today" show interview, Charlie is proving to be a fighter.

"This disease chose the wrong person," he tells Dr. Oz.

In the preview for the upcoming episode, his "next big announcement" is also teased.

Don't miss the full episode of "The Dr. Oz Show" on Jan. 11, 2016.