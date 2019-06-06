Professional dancer Cheryl Burke married former child star Matthew Lawrence at the Fairmont Grand del Mar resort in San Diego on May 23. Though the wedding might be over, the "Dancing With the Stars" pro is still talking about it on Instagram, delving into all the planning that went into it.

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

In a video posted on June 5, Cheryl half-jokingly blasted guests who took their sweet time to RSVP or tried to RSVP for her nuptials in nontraditional ways. "So I think we should scroll down this list and see who hasn't RSVP'd yet," she says in the clip teasing her weekly "Wifey Wednesday" segment for IGTV.

"A text is not going to do -- you must RSVP," she says about one guest she invited, making sure to turn off the volume when naming names. "I was at your wedding, so you'd better be comin'," she says of another, then declares, "I haven't seen you in years, but tick tock!" of yet another invitee.

Of yet another invitee, she explains, "Just 'cause you came up to me at Val [Chmerkovskiy] and Jenna [Johnson]'s wedding and said, 'I'll be there,' [it] doesn't count!"

Looking at another name, it seemed that person had RSVP'd formally: "You're amazing, I'll see ya on the dance floor," Cheryl said. Looking at year another name who clearly hadn't gotten back to her yet, she sighed, "I'm so disappointed in you."

Cheryl explained that finalizing the guest list of 200 had been tough in the weeks leading up to her nuptials: "It's been really hard, which is why I cannot put the seating chart together because no one's RSVP'd."

She later posted the five-minute video "Wifey Wednesday: Wedding Edition - Episode 5: Sitting with the Stars!" In it, Cheryl and her sister Nicole attempt to organize the seating chart for the wedding reception, complete with color-coded slips of paper, highlighters, glue sticks and poster board diagrams. "My sister tries to help me make the seating chart for my wedding! So much harder than I thought. Plus, people who don't RSVP in a timely manner... you know who you are! 😂," she captioned the clip.

Leah Remini served as Cheryl's matron of honor while the bride's sister Nicole and former "DWTS" pro Kym Johnson Herjavec were also in the bridal party. Matthew's brothers, actor Joey Lawrence and musician Andy Lawrence, served as his best men. The bride wore a white Romona Keveza gown with a six-foot train for her wedding ceremony.

@cherylburke / Instagram

Days before the RSVP-themed Instagram post, Cheryl took to the social media site to gush about her bridal party, telling Kym, "thank you for always believing in the fairytale and for trying to convince me that all dreams do come true." She also thanked Leah "for dealing with my next level OCD (appreciate your help with rhinestoning the hangover kits)." And in a message to her sister, she admitted she was a lot to deal with while planning her wedding. "To my baby sister Nicole, who thanks to me, will most likely never get married after witnessing her big sister become bridezilla," Cheryl wrote.