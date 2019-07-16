Just a few weeks after turning 1, little Crew Gaines is walking!

Larry Busacca / Getty Images for TIME

Dad Chip Gaines shared the news of his and Joanna Gaines' youngest child's latest milestone in a July 15 Instagram post.

"Little crew took his 1st steps today.. It was a good day!" the "Fixer Upper" star and Magnolia brand mogul -- who next year is launching a television network with his wife and Discovery -- captioned a sweet photo of his youngest child showing off his new skill in a field on the family's Texas farm.

A few days earlier, Joanna and Chip both shared photos from Crew's first birthday celebrations in June on social media. "I can't believe Baby Crew is already ONE! 😭 This joyful, funny, easy-going, sidekick of mine sure is easy to celebrate. I'm sharing some highlights from his first birthday party along with a few more updates on my blog at magnolia.com/blog," Joanna captioned a joyful birthday pic.

On her blog, she marveled at how quickly the last year has passed. "I can't believe it. I am finally getting around to working on his birth announcement. It has been on my to-do list for a year now, but on the bright side, I only need to print one copy now... for his baby book!" Joanna wrote. "I don't even know where time went -- that seemed like the fastest and best year of our lives. We had so much fun celebrating his first birthday at the farm and my favorite part was when he dove face first into his cake!"

She added, "This little boy is so joyful and so curious and is keeping us on our toes, and it has been so amazing to see him with his brothers and sisters [Drake, Ella, Duke and Emmie Kay]. The addition of Crew to our family has been the greatest gift."

Chip also shared a pic of little Crew on his birthday, captioning a snapshot of him with his cake, "Like father, like son."

Joanna couldn't resist sharing even more photos, also posting a slideshow with detail shots from her youngest's boating-themed birthday party.

"Ok I promise this is the last round of Crew's bday photos (for today 😉)," she wrote. "I just can't get over the fact that he is ONE and I also just really love his squishy legs."