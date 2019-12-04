Chris Brown has struck a plea deal in his illegal pet case, and he's been banned from owning a monkey for six months.

Yes, you read that correctly.

RMV/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, the terms of the plea deal indicate that Chris can't buy any monkeys until June 6, 2020. He also has to pay $35,000 to the monkey retreat facility where his old monkey is now living. The facility gets to make a decision as to whether Chris has visitation rights to see the Capuchin monkey.

If he abides by the terms of the plea for six months, the charges will be dropped.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Late last year, Chris was charged with two counts of having a restricted species without a permit for his alleged ownership of the monkey. At the time he denied owning it, say it was owned by a relative in Las Vegas. Fans also criticized Chris for posting a video of his then 3-year-old daughter Royalty playing with the pet.

Chris eventually voluntarily turned over the exotic pet to authorities as they were reportedly in the process of obtaining a search warrant and planned to raid his home.

For the record, Chris can own a monkey after June 6, 2020, but it has be a non-restricted species and the monkey must have its papers.