Rocker Chris Martin decided to purchase a 99-seat theater in Malibu, Calif, and the Coldplay frontman put down over four million dollars to make it his own, according to TMZ.

The singer now has his very own playhouse, which is currently where the Malibu Stage Company resides --the location once housed a recording studio, and before that a church.

Splash News

The spot sits on 6.5 acres and has a thought-provoking albeit majestic deck with a view of the Pacific Ocean, as well as picturesque surrounding canyons. At this time, it's uncertain as to what the "Paradise" singer has in store for his artistic cloister—possibly he'll do something grand with his talented children Apple and Moses?

Picasa / Instagram

TMZ reached out to the property's listening agent, Sotheby's, as well as Coldwell Banker, but so far no word as to what Martin plans to do with his theater.