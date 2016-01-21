Not eating is helping Chris Martin!

The "Coldplay" singer is on a 6:1 diet where he doesn't eat on the seventh day of the week and only drinks water, and he spoke to Radio.com affiliate Fresh 102.7 about how the fast is beneficial to him.

"Creativity is one of the benefits of it. I started doing it because I was sick one time, and this guy said to me, 'Try not eating for a day, it will make your body feel healthier,'" he said. "And actually I did it and I found I could sing a bit better, and also I felt so grateful for food ...and very grateful for everything in a way that I wasn't so much before. I think that the feeling of gratitude naturally brings out a joyous feeling, and when you are hungry you are very focused, so both sides of it help creativity."

But fair warning, it's not an easy diet. Chris admitted, "If you fast for a while, about 15 hours, then you can get a little antsy, so you've got to be careful who you're talking to at that point."

And while Chris is sticking to his fast, his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow has her own meal plans as she said that she and their two kids, Moses and Apples, are following a gluten-free diet. In 2013, she shared her family's diet in her cookbook "It's All Good: Delicious, Easy Recipes That Will Make You Look Good and Feel Great."

"Every single nutritionist, doctor and health-conscious person I have ever come across...seems to concur that [gluten] is tough on the system and many of us are at best intolerant of it and at worst allergic to it," she wrote.

"Sometimes when my family is not eating pasta, bread or processed grains like white rice, we're left with that specific hunger that comes with avoiding carbs," she admitted.

On Jan. 13, 2016, Gwyneth defended the diet in her household to Yahoo! Beauty. "We are a pretty balanced house," she said. "I mean, kids eat sugar. That's how it goes. So, we have organic snacks and we have Oreos, too."

Just this week, Chris gave his 9-year-old son a break from the diet at a Lakers game when he let him have some cotton candy, and it sounds like Moses won't have to not tell mom!