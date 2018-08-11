Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's summer vacation in Bali just keeps getting better!

@johnlegend / Instagram

They hit up a local zoo with their kiddos, 2-year-old Luna and 12-week-old Miles, on Friday, Aug. 10, and had a total blast from the looks of their social media posts.

Chrissy, who toted her sleepy baby boy in a Balinese sling, shared a photo of her giggling family as they got to meet a furry little guy.

"No idea what animal this is but I love it," she captioned the shot.

Little Miles seemed to have slept through some of the action, but Luna was loving every minute of the fun-filled outing.

During a safari excursion, Chrissy captured her daughter talking to the animals as she fed them from the car. "Oh mama you are so happy," Luna can be heard saying in the softest, sweetest voice.

"She calls every animal mama or dada depending on how masculine or feminine they look," the supermodel explained.

Don't let the adorable toddler's cute voice fool you because she can also apparently let out a pretty mean roar.

"Rawr," Chrissy captioned another pic of Luna posing next to an alligator statue with jaws wide open.

Rawr! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 11, 2018 at 1:53am PDT

The couple and their kids have been in Bali since late July and have already done a ton of fun activities like taking a cooking class and going shopping in town.

Last Sunday, Aug. 5, Chrissy live-tweeted during an earthquake that hit Indonesia, but fortunately, the family was unharmed.