Chrissy Teigen, 32, was vacationing with her family in Bali during the massive 6.9-magnitude earthquake that shook Indonesia on Sunday, Aug. 5.

@chrissyteigen / Instagram

The "Cravings" cookbook author took to social media to live tweet the scary ordeal.

"Bali. Trembling. So long," she wrote, adding that the earthquake, "felt like a ride," because her hotel was on stilts.

Chrissy, who was with her husband, John Legend, 39, daughter Luna, 2, and baby Miles, 2 months, didn't even have clothes on when the quake hit.

Babies in Bali A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jul 26, 2018 at 12:45am PDT

"I very calmly walked outside ... clutching baby saying, 'I'm naked. I'm naked. I'm naked,'" she tweeted. "Like a naked zombie."

The supermodel thought she was in the clear after, "15 solid seconds," of shaking, but was startled again by a slew of aftershocks.

"I'm either still trembling or these little quakes won't stop," she added. "I'm trying to be normal here."

The tremors continued for quite some time, coming in at magnitudes as high as 5.4.

"Another one," she wrote a few hours later. "Small but please stop, earth."

In true Chrissy fashion, she couldn't help but to make light of the situation for just a moment, poking fun at an apparent accidental crotch tweet.

"Great, a news story just talked about my crotch tweet in the middle of earthquake tweets," she tweeted in the midst of all of the chaos. "I gotta delete it, that can't be how I go down."

The day before the quake, Chrissy and her family had been out enjoying the sites and doing some shopping in Bali.

We're glad that she, John and the kiddos are okay!