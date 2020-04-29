Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have added an outdoor adventure to their home quarantine: On April 28, the couple camped out in their backyard inside a large tent with one of their kids and Chrissy's mom.

Chrissy shared a few photos from their memorable evening on Twitter then posted several clips of their antics on her Instagram Story.

She posted a pic of herself, daughter Luna, 4, and several of Luna's dolls and stuffed animals seated atop blankets, pillows and sleeping bags with the gorgeous Los Angeles sunset visible outside their tent screen. "Best night ever already, really," she captioned the photo.

The model also posted a snapshot of herself, John, mom Vilailuck "Pepper Thai" Teigen and Luna wearing headlamps and striking monster attack poses. "It's on. Thank you @yashar for our head lamps and lanterns!" Chrissy captioned the photo.

Earlier in the day, Chrissy put out a call on Twitter for a few items, revealing plans for the evening ahead. "Does anyone in the LA area have a not-gas lantern I can borrow? will give a book and a cast iron [pan from my Cravings cookware collection]," she tweeted. "Tryin to go camping in my backyard tonight and John sent my REI delivery to nyc because he's useless."

"Also," she added, "does anyone have a large bear costume[?]" Doesn't look like she got that one but, as seen on her Instagram Story, a ghost (aka Luna's grandmother covered in a white sheet) visited the campsite to scare the family. (Chrissy and John's nearly 2-year-old son, Miles, was presumably already asleep in his bed in the house.)

A click-through of the model and cookbook author's Instagram Stories reveals that she read to Luna from the "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" book series in their tent, where Pepper snuggled up in a new Kids on the Block sleeping bag that Chrissy had as a teen. "Mommy used to read this when she was little," Chrissy told Luna, adding of her daughter, "She loves scary stories."

Chrissy also revealed their snacks, telling the camera, "Our survival supplies include water and some pasta fagioli."

The "Chrissy's Court" TV judge hosted the backyard campout while injured: Earlier on April 28, she shared on Twitter that she has broken a toe. "Broke my second toe. Can you even do anything for it? It just has to heal, right? I'm not about to go to the hospital like BROKEN TOE COMING THRU. Should I wrap it with gauze and a popsicle stick," she asked followers. She later told them her doctor didn't approve. "my doctor read my twitter and he is once again asking I stop going to u guys for medical advice of any kind," she wrote.