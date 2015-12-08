Good looks just run in the family.

Ageless wonder Christie Brinkley has nothing to prove to the modeling world, but she now seems intent on helping her 17-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, jump start a similar career.

The legendary model shared a collage of images of her bikini-clad daughter to Instagram on Dec. 7, snaps that show Sailor in a red two-piece and in an over-sized men's collared shirt. Sailor makes funny faces in some of the photos.

"My Funny Honey @sailorbrinkleycook this baby always makes me laugh! Love you my little Sassafrass," the proud mom captioned the 9-image collage, shared with her 194,000 followers.

The images appear to have been taken during a Thanksgiving family vacation, as Sailor posted photos in the same bikini to her Instagram over that time frame.

Even without her famous mother's plug, Sailor has already begun making her own mark in the modeling world and was featured in a recent Seventeen magazine.

"My mom is a model, so it's something I've always wanted to do. I started when I was 14," the teenager told the magazine.

In the past, Sailor, who's father is architect Jack Cook, and Christie have graced covers together. But clearly, momma wants the world to see that her daughter can handle a solo photo shoot any day.