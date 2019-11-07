Christina Anstead shares new pic of son Hudson at 2 months old
He's getting so big!
HGTV star Christina Anstead took to Instagram on Nov. 6 to share a new photo of her baby boy with new husband Ant Anstead -- and he's a real cutie, especially in his Casper the Friendly Ghost onesie.
"Baby #HudsonLondon is 2 months old today. We are all running on adrenaline and I feel like I probably won't remember the 4th quarter of 2019. 😂. Love you Huds - and I know you are going to be an easy teenager 😜," she captioned the shot, giving a wink to what a challenging baby he's been so far, which she's previously acknowledged on social media.
Proud dad Ant commented on her post, writing, "Look what we made 😍 🥰 x."
Afterward, Christina -- who co-hosts "Flip or Flop" with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and also hosts her own show, "Christina on the Coast," which is gearing up for a second season -- headed to Las Vegas to join "Wheeler Dealers" host Ant at one of his work events, the SEMA automotive industry gathering.
"THRONE time! 👑," Ant captioned a playful pic of his wife of nearly a year sitting on his lap atop a throne made of Craftsman tools. "Brought my Queen to Las Vegas for the @semashow 👸🏼 and some cocktails and dinner of course! ❤️❤️ love how much you support me!!!!! X x."
Christina -- who, like Ant, has two older kids from a previous marriage -- shared the same throne pic on her Instagram Story, captioning it, "Quick 24 hour trip to support hubby."
