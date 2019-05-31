Christina Hendricks is getting social!

The "Good Girls" actress officially joined Instagram this week, and her first post was a selfie.

"Hello world. I'm here with a little help from my friends," she wrote alongside the snap that shows her wearing round tinted glass. "Let's do this."

Her first post caught the attention of some of her famous friends, including her "Mad Men" costar January Jones.

"So exciting. Peer pressure is an amazing thing," January commented.

Kiernan Shipka commented, "Heyyyy girl."

Others were certainly excited about the actress' Instagram debut, as she racked up about 43,000 followers in 24 hours.

On Friday, Christina, clearly getting accustomed to the Instagram world, posted another selfie, this one from the makeup trailer of NBC's "Good Girls."

"Me sad season two is over," she captioned the sullen-looking image. "But over the moon to start season 3!"

January commented, "See it's easy!"

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The fact that Christina is on Instagram is rather interesting. Just two moths ago she told Busy Philipps why she doesn't use social media, even claiming the chances of her joining Instagram were slim.

"I have a reaction to it," Christina said. "I think I'm very sensitive and I think I might get my feelings hurt."

She also said she feared that she would become too infatuated with her followers.

"I think I might get obsessed and just go through people's lives all day long," she said.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Life Is A Party

Busy, who is very active on social media, made a valid attempt to change Christina's mind, reading her positive tweets about her.

"I think Christina Hendricks might be the most beautiful person alive. I'm going to need to see her in person next to Idris Elba to be sure," one person said.

Another wrote, "Christina Hendricks in @nbcgoodgirls is so good and we are not talking about this enough."

Welcome aboard, Christina.